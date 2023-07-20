Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 42,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 275,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; activate, renew, and performance mushroom supplements; organic roasted and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

Featured Stories

