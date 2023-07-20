Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kubient Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT remained flat at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,151. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 1,064.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
About Kubient
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.
