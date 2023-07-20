Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kubient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT remained flat at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,151. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 1,064.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

