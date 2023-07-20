Konnect (KCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $87,444.17

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $87,444.17 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

