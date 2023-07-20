Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.04

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 254632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -37.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,595,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 1,465,665 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

