Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $34.85 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.85 million and $555,763.90 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00103583 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00045948 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00027120 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000195 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
