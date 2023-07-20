Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 488 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

