Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,479 Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Natura &Co stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.