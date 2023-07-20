KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,975. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.