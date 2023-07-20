KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,975. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

