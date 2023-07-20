Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Up 3.5%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.20. 9,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 13,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.82. The company has a market cap of C$590.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.10. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 37.48%. The company had revenue of C$127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.6020408 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

