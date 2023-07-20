Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Up 3.5%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.20. 9,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 13,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.82. The company has a market cap of C$590.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.
