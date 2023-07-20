Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) vs. Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Head-To-Head Review

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.46% -61.25% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -129.64% -66.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 129.28 -$13.58 million N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 37.13 -$42.35 million ($12.26) -0.60

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,087.50%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 59.51%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

