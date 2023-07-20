Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,461. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.01.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinnate Biopharma

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 350,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,531,349.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,737,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,349.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,525,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,872,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,326,815 shares of company stock worth $9,074,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.