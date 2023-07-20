Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,461. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.01.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
About Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
