Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 91,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 203.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.75. 596,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.