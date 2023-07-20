Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,880. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

