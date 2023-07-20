Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,524,961. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

