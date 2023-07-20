Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 210.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $459.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.27 and a 200 day moving average of $385.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $436.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.