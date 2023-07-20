Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 96.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,299,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,464. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

