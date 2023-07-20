Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KRP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 201,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

