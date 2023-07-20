KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.93. 93,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 139,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2,338.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

