KeyCorp Weighs in on Sempra’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.57.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $146.53 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,705,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,401,000 after acquiring an additional 375,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

