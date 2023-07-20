Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.0 %

KTCC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

