Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Insider Acquires £49,961.31 in Stock

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds acquired 4,996,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £49,961.31 ($65,325.98).

Kazera Global Stock Up 8.9 %

LON:KZG opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.93. Kazera Global plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mining investment company in the United Kingdom, Namibia, and South Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium, diamonds, and heavy mineral sands. It also owns 60% interests in the Diamond project, a mining operation located in Alexander Bay, South Africa; and Walviskop Heavy Mineral Sands project located in South Africa.

