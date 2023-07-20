Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 4284065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

