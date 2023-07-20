Kava Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $576.02 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 639,133,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,123,851 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

