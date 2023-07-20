Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after acquiring an additional 973,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 933,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,570 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 957,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,490. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

