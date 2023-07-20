Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.26

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

