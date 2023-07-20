Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQC remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 9.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.