JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.28 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $22.28 million and $110,692.80 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 78,678,173 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

