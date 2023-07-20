Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

