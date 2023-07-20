Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.15% from the stock’s current price.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:JLP opened at GBX 7.69 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.11. Jubilee Metals Group has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 15.08 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of £210.62 million, a P/E ratio of 768.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

