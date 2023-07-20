JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $367.82

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.82 ($4.81) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.89). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.89), with a volume of 59,606 shares.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 368.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 387.98. The firm has a market cap of £245.23 million, a PE ratio of -997.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Metcalfe sold 20,000 shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.75), for a total value of £72,600 ($94,926.78). 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

