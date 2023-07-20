JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.59) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.53).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,382.60 ($18.08) on Thursday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,785.60 ($23.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,380.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,423.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($112,970.71). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,269. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

