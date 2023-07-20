JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNTX. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Insider Activity

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.