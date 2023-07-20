Joystick Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,437.69 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 764.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 70.5% against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $664,561.72 and approximately $6,437.69 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.61 or 1.00005828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.00262704 USD and is up 617.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,422.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

