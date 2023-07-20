Joseph Gates Clark Sells 2,519 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,919.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SMART Global Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 745,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,151. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

