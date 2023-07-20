JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 600,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 40.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

