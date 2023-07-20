JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 15,065 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

