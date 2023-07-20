Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $292,550.27

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $292,550.27 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00842098 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $285,625.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

