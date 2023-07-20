Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $195.46

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.46 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.16). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 106,976 shares changing hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.02. The company has a market cap of £54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,685.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.