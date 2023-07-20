JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

JE Cleantech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JCSE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 16,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,076. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

