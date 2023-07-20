JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 25,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,320. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several research firms recently commented on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in JD.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in JD.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

