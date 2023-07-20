JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
JD Bancshares stock remained flat at $28.00 during trading on Thursday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534. JD Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.
About JD Bancshares
