Jacobsen Capital Management Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.86. 1,233,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,587. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.