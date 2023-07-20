Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $187.36. The company had a trading volume of 919,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

