Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,371. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

