Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $359,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $741,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 29.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 334,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.12. 3,210,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,487,022. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

