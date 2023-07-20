Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Increased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

