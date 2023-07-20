J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.63. 479,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,345. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.
In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
