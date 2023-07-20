J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.63. 479,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,345. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.73.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.