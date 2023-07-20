Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 3.2 %

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,076. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

