iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,555,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 3,636,100 shares.The stock last traded at $107.39 and had previously closed at $107.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

