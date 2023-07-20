iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.22. 672,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,225. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

